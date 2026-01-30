Wilyer Abreu’s Trade Value Might Surprise Red Sox Fans

Will the Boston Red Sox trade Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu this offseason?

Like last offseason, this has been a talking point over the last few months. Boston has a handful of high-end outfielders and seemingly not enough spots to go around unless the designated hitter spot is occupied by one of them, which would then leave Masataka Yoshida without a clear role. Also, Kristian Campbell is completely up in the air as well.

Boston has Duran, Abreu, Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela for three spots. If you rotate the DH spot, then Yoshida doesn't have a role. Also, Campbell has been getting work in the outfield and got an extension early on in 2025, but there isn't a clear pathway to playing time for him right now either. It's a good problem to have with "too many" talented players. But it is something the team will need to think about from a roster-building standpoint at some point. It was okay when the club was seemingly set elsewhere, but now the club has a hole in the infield and not enough spots to go around in the outfield for the talent the team has.

Who is next out of town for Boston?

When it comes to the trade block, Duran's name has been out there much more this offseason. He's been linked to the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals, among others. Abreu, the two-time reigning Gold Glove Award winner, hasn't been in rumors to the same level. While this is the case, Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH actually pointed out on X that "multiple evaluators" he has spoken to actually prefer Abreu over Duran.

"Multiple evaluators I’ve talked to like Wilyer over Duran," Alexander wrote. "The Red Sox are aware of that value, too, meaning the Wilyer price is also [high]."

Alexander was prompted while breaking down the idea of a trade between Houston and Boston around Isaac Paredes.

For the Red Sox, either would help to bring a big return. It's interesting to see an insider point to Abreu at this time. Abreu is an elite defender with 25-homer pop. But injuries have played a role in his young career. Boston is fortunate to have both on its team right now, but at some point the space will run out. While Duran has been the guy at the center of most of the rumors from insiders, maybe there's more behind the scenes with Abreu.

