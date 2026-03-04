Yankees' Aaron Boone Strikes Back at Popular Red Sox Talking Point

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has seen enough of the Boston Red Sox throughout the years to know never to underestimate them.

Even in some of their down years this decade, the Red Sox have put up a strong fight in their matchups with the Yankees. Last year, New York took Boston out of the postseason, which obscured the Red Sox's 9-4 record against the Yankees in the regular season.

Boone is also typically aware of the chatter about his arch-rivals, and this year, he's heard that many are concerned about the potential lack of offense after Boston lost Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs in free agency. Needless to say, the skipper has his guard up.

Boone not putting stock in Red Sox offense chatter

Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. I | Andrew West/The News-Press & Naples Daily News/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn

Boone downplayed the loss of Bregman, shouted out the acquisition of first baseman Willson Contreras, and generally had only positive things to say about this Red Sox lineup.

“I think (their offense) is really good. I think it's really versatile," Boone said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. "I think you have the hopes, too, of younger players that are becoming part of their core, going to that next level.

"I know Alex Bregman leaving them is a big loss or whatever. But it doesn't feel like people are talking about Contreras enough from a production standpoint, and how consistent he's been throughout his career. It's going to be a team that I think puts the ball in play. They've got athleticism, they've got some complementary core parts. I think they’re going to be good offensively.”

Boone's Yankees saw firsthand that Roman Anthony can be a problem during his first visit to Yankee Stadium last summer. Plus, trade pickup Caleb Durbin was originally a Yankees farmhand before he was included in the swap with the Milwaukee Brewers for closer Devin Williams in December of 2024.

Yankees fans have plenty of occasional gripes with Boone, and he doesn't always manage a perfect series against the Red Sox. But if there's one certainty, it's that he won't take Boston lightly, whether it's on pace for 50 wins or 110.