Garrett Crochet Injury Timeline: When Red Sox Star Could Return for Boston

Boston Red Sox fans need some hope right now and guy who can give it to them is Garrett Crochet.

On Wednesday, Crochet threw a 20-pitch bullpen for the first time since his last start on April 25. After his bullpen, he acknowledged that he doesn't think that he's going to need a minor league rehab assignment before returning to the big league mound.

“As of right now, I don’t intend on taking (a rehab assignment),” Crochet said. “Those decisions are above me but I hope I won’t need one. ... We’re trying to win games, so I’d rather not waste innings on a rehab assignment when I feel like I can contribute.”

When Could Garrett Crochet Return?

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With Crochet trending in the right direction, it begs the question: When will he return?

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo noted that the current expectations are that Crochet will do another bullpen this upcoming weekend and if all goes well, face live hitters in the middle of next week. Cotillo noted a return could come in the last week of May if there are no hiccups.

So, if we're looking at the schedule and trying to determine when Crochet will make his next start, we can remove the upcoming Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals series. The Red Sox will begin a three-game set against the Braves on Friday and then begin a three-game set against the Royals on Monday. Then, Boston has a day off next Thursday, May 21. Then, the door starts to crack open.

If Crochet throws to live hitters in the middle of next week, as Cotillo noted, that likely will rule out the three-game Minnesota Twins series beginning on May 22. Then, the Red Sox have another day off on May 25 before beginning another three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on May 26, this time at home at Fenway Park.

If he throws against live hitters in the middle of next week and then doesn't need a rehab start afterward, the Braves series would arguably make the most sense for a return. If he throws against live hitters on Wednesday — assuming that the middle of the week is exactly the middle of the work week — then, there would be five days between then, and the start of the Braves series on May 26. This is speculation based on the reporting out there. It's all based on Crochet not suffering anymore setbacks and not needing a rehab start. But, his time is coming.