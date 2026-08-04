Marcelo Mayer's Surprise Reaction to Red Sox-Giants Trade

The Boston Red Sox no longer have former first-round pick Marcelo Mayer as a member of the organization.

Mayer was selected with the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft and the expectation immediately was that he would be the club's shortstop of the future. Unfortunately, things didn't work out. Mayer dealt with a handful of injuries throughout his stretch in Boston and it clearly impacted him on the field. He made his big league debut in 2025, but played in just 44 games before his season was ended early.

This season, he played in just 70 games before landing on the Injured List as well. His stint with the organization has come to an end before returning from injury. On Monday, he was traded to the San Francisco Giants for left-handed reliever Erik Miller. An unceramonious ending to what was supposed to be a big career in Boston.

On Tuesday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared on X that Mayer is "enthused" to have a change of scenery and head out west.

The Red Sox Moved On From Marcelo Mayer

Jun 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox short stop Marcelo Mayer (11) doubles in fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Marcelo Mayer is said to be enthused by the trade and a change of scenery out west. He’s excited about the new opportunity instead of being bitter about a lack of a long leash in Boston," Cotillo wrote.

This is the second straight year that the Red Sox have sent an infielder expected to be a part of the long-term future to the Giants. Last year, it was Rafael Devers. This year, it's Mayer. In both cases, it's a disappointing end for a player with extremely high hopes. Devers was the face of the franchise when he was moved. Mayer wasn't at that level, but this is a guy who was one of the top overall prospects in the game, but he couldn't put it together in Boston.

The fact that things broke down to the point that he is "enthused" to get out of town just goes to show how far things fell. Also, Miller is a solid addition, but

Now, the Red Sox's shortstop of the future is completely up in the air. It's not going to be Trevor Story. He's 33 years old. It's obviously not going to be Mayer. No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias could be an option. But after how things worked out with Mayer, it's too soon to make a snap judgment.