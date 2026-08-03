Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Available for the Right Price

The Boston Red Sox already have swung one blockbuster trade and it sounds like they are still looking around for another deal before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline comes and goes.

On Monday, the Red Sox shocked the baseball world by going out and acquiring three-time All-Star Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles in a blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Eyanson, Kyson Witherspoon, Enddy Azocar and Carlos Narváez, plus a player to be named later, to Baltimore.

Now, Boston is still looking for more. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported that the Red Sox have made Marcelo Mayer "clearly" available, likely for pitching.

Marcelo Mayer Could Be Available

Jun 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer (11) makes the out at second base against New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) in the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Industry chatter is that the Red Sox have clearly made Marcelo Mayer available this afternoon, potentially for pitching," Cotillo wrote.

The Athletic's Jayson Stark reported on Monday that George Kirby and Emerson Hancock are still available with the Seattle Mariners. At the time, Stark reported that the Red Sox were among the teams still looking for pitching.

If Mayer is available "potentially for pitching," that's a clear sign that Boston is looking for an arm. That's not the most shocking thing in the world because the Red Sox have already traded Connelly Early, Eyanson and Witherspoon away.

If the club could get someone like Kirby or Hancock, that would go a long way.

Pitchers have come off the board left and right ahead of the deadline. Tarik Skubal was the first big domino to fall, but he hasn't been the only one. Freddy Peralta went to the Tampa Bay Rays. Clay Holmes has been traded from the New York Mets to the Chicago Cubs. Luis Castillo was traded from the Mariners to the Chicago White Sox. Robbie Ray was traded from the San Francisco Giants to the San Diego Padres. Dustin May was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Milwaukee Brewers, plus more.

If the Red Sox are going to land a starter, Kirby or Hancock would be the best options at this point. Foster Griffin of the Washington Nationals would be another intriguing target. Casey Mize of the Detroit Tigers fits the description as well.

All in all, there are still options available and it sounds like the Red Sox are serious about looking, especially if Mayer is really on the table. Craig Breslow has already gone out and made a splash by landing Rutschman. Now, does he have more in him?