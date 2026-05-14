Rating Red Sox-Mike Trout Trade Likelihood With Rumors Flying
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Mike Trout coming to the Boston Red Sox is a foreign idea to most Major League Baseball fans, but in some corners of the fan base, that idea has percolated in recent days.
Since Mike Felger of 98.5 The Sports Hub suggested on Tuesday that he had a source claiming Trout to the Red Sox was on the table, the rumor mill has taken its course, even if there hasn't been much other smoke. Felger isn't a typical news breaker, but some of the logic behind why a trade could happen was just believable enough to create hype.
We're here to evaluate the possibility of a Trout trade to the Red Sox, but also to talk through the idea as if it were a serious suggestion, because that's half the fun of being a baseball fan -- the hypotheticals.
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Is Trout to Boston likely?
If you're looking for someone to tell you they think future Hall of Famer Mike Trout will join the Red Sox by midseason, you won't find that person here. Even if it finally makes sense for Trout to consider ditching the Angels, his contract ($37.1 million per year through 2030 with a full no-trade clause) is almost impossible for Los Angeles to move.
Ken Rosenthal and Scott Braun of Foul Territory were fairly aggressive about refuting any Red Sox-Trout rumors on Thursday, and that seems to be the industry consensus. It's unclear why Trout would want to waive his no-trade clause to come to Boston of all places, especially if the team remains in disarray over the next few months.
So with all the context of the situation at hand, we can safely conclude that Trout to Boston is unlikely. But what if we take all the context away and just look at the contracts, rosters, etc.?
Why Red Sox-Trout isn't craziest idea ever... even if unlikely
It's been sneaky fun to just imagine a world where what Felger says is on the money. If the Angels took Jarren Duran and Brayan Bello from the Red Sox, maybe even with Masataka Yoshida included to even out the money in the short term, then Boston might be better off moving forward.
Clearing up the outfield logjam while bringing in a proven veteran power bat would have been the ideal outcome for the Red Sox of either this past offseason or the upcoming trade deadline. It's just hard to see other scenarios in which that would happen.
That makes this idea a fun thought exercise, but no closer to done in reality.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com