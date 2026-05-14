Red Sox Trades: Ranking Boston's Most Valuable Trade Chips

The Boston Red Sox aren't exactly where they wanted to be at this point, to say the least.

Boston 42 games under its belt so far this season and an 18-24 record to show for it. The Red Sox are in the cellar in the American League East and already are 10 games behind the first place Tampa Bay Rays. On the bright side, the Red sox are just 2 1/2 games out of an American League Wild Card spot.

Right now, we have just under three months to go until the 2026 American League trade deadline. Boston has the talent to turn things around, but things simply haven't worked out so far. The assumption all season to his point has been that the Red Sox would be able to get it right at some point. But what if that isn't the case? What if the Red Sox's offense continues to flounder and eventually Boston trades pieces away before the 2026 trade deadline? If so, here are the guys who would be the most valuable — and realistic — trade chips for Boston ranked.

No. 5: Johan Oviedo/Patrick Sandoval, Pitchers

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (29) looks on in the dugout during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Johan Oviedo is currently on the Injured List, but he will be re-evaluated over the next few weeks. He began the season in the Red Sox's bullpen and when he is healthy, it would be surprising if that role shifted. If there is a team out there looking for a starter, Oviedo has big upside, but Boston simply has no room for him in the rotation right now. The same can be said about Sandoval. He's also on the Injured List, but should be able to return at some point. Right when he's healthy, he's another obvious trade candidate.

No. 4: Masataka Yoshida, DH/OF

May 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a double in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It's no secret that there were trade rumors around Yoshida this past offseason. It was the case before the 2025 season as well, but offseason surgery beforehand killed all of the chatter that year. Yoshida is expensive and doesn't have a clear role in Boston when all of the outfielders are healthy. But he has been able to stay healthy himself this season. He's slashing .274/.384/.329 in 27 games played. If he can start hitting for a bit of power over the next few months, someone will take a chance on him to improve their offense. Right?

No. 3: Jarren Duran, Outfielder

May 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs to third during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

This one is obvious. Duran has been a trade candidate for a while. If the Red Sox keep struggling — and even if they don't — it may be time to break up the logjam.

No. 2: Sonny Gray, Starting Pitcher

May 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Gray has been awesome overall for the Red Sox so far this season. He has a 3.18 ERA in seven starts in a Boston uniform. Gray has a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season that surely won't be picked up. If the Red Sox want to bring a significant return back, Gray would do that.

No. 1: Aroldis Chapman, Closer

May 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) reacts during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Again, relievers are king at the trade deadline. Boston just so happens to have a potential future Hall of Famer pitching at an elite level. Chapman has a 0.66 ERA in 14 appearances to go along with nine saves. He won the 2025 American League Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year Award and is pitching just as good. If Boston sells off pieces, someone will pay a lot to bring Chapman to town.