Red Sox 3-Time All-Star Could Be Cubs, Braves Trade Fit

The Boston Red Sox played their 70th game of the season on Tuesday, and it was about as terrible as the first 69. At 29-41, they're all but settled on becoming trade deadline sellers.

We'll begin taking a look at the Red Sox's assets as the week progresses, and the most obvious guy they have to trade is right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray. The three-time All-Star enters play on Wednesday with an 8-1 record and 3.03 ERA, and will be a true rental available for hire.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers might be a default answer in some capacity, these three teams all seem to have a stronger need for starting pitching at the moment. Here are the best fits we see on the board for Gray with six weeks to go before the deadline.

Atlanta Braves

Jun 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This fit became obvious earlier this week when Spencer Strider went on the injured list with a highly concerning elbow flare-up. As obvious World Series contenders, the Braves should be all over the starting pitching market later this summer.

While the Red Sox are still reeling from the embarrassment of trading Chris Sale to Atlanta, Gray is a separate case altogether. He's got to be moved at the deadline to get any value back for him, and if the Braves offer the best return, history shouldn't mean anything.

Chicago Cubs

It would be fair to say the Cubs have had the most disappointing rotation in the sport this season, relative to expectations. Shota Imanaga is the only qualified starter on the team with a positive bWAR, and of late, journeyman Ben Brown is the closest thing they have to an ace.

Gray would fit in nicely with a Chicago team that entered Wednesday just two games above .500, but with every intention of righting the ship and making it back to October.

San Diego Padres

July 24, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller looks on before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Padres general manager AJ Preller is always lurking at the trade deadline with a potential splash on his mind. His rotation is among the most needy in the National League, and he's already had three members of the 2024-2025 Red Sox in that rotation since the season started.