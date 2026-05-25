Red Sox 5-Year Veteran in Danger of Losing Rotation Spot

The Boston Red Sox are hurdling towards a difficult decision for the starting rotation.

Right now, the Red Sox's rotation has Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, Payton Tolle and Connelly Early as consistent starters. All four have been great as well. Brayan Bello is in the rotation as well. but has been coming in behind an opener for the most part over the last few weeks.

Bello has come in behind an opener in three of his last four outings. When Bello has come in behind an opener, he's been very good. In the three appearances, Bello has logged a 1.96 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched. On May 17, the Red Sox tried to have Bello kick off the contest against the Atlanta Braves as a starter again and he allowed seven earned runs in five innings pitched.

Soon enough, a decision is going to be on the way. Garrett Crochet is on the Injured List and is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Tuesday. He acknowledged that he's feeling confident in his recovery, as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

What Will Boston Do?

May 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"Next step is a live [batting practice],” Crochet said. “Feeling good, feeling confident in the throw. Mechanics are in a good spot. That’s kind of the sucky part of all this, is that’s all I have to focus on right now. But trying not to be too internal with it."

Browne noted that the expectation would be that five days later he will throw to live hitters again either a live bullpen, a simulated game or a Minor League rehab start.

Boston needs a spark. Crochet could be that. He's a legit superstar, despite a slow start to the season. He finished in second place in the American League Cy Young Award voting last year behind Tarik Skubal. Boston has been excellent from a pitching perspective over the last few weeks, despite the club struggling in general. Crochet will make the rotation even better.

The Red Sox are going to have to decide whether to roll with a six-man rotation or likely shift Bello fully to the bullpen. At this point, Early, Tolle, Gray and Suárez all should have guaranteed spots moving forward. Bello has been great pitching behind an opener, but will that be enough to fend off Crochet? Soon enough, a decision is going to have to be made. The Red Sox fortunately have a lot of pitching, but needs more offense.