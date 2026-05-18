Red Sox Rotation Crunch Coming With Garrett Crochet Almost Back

The Boston Red Sox are hurdling towards a very difficult decision in the starting rotation.

First and foremost, the Red Sox's pitching has been very good overall throughout the month of May. Boston is third in the league over the last 15 days in overall team ERA at 2.62. If Boston continues to pitch at this rate, it will find a way to turn things around in the long run. The Red Sox are just three games out of an American League Wild Card spot right now. They have time to close that gap. The offense is more of an issue than the pitching, of course.

But the rotation could look a bit different in the near future. Garrett Crochet is on the shelf right now, but has been making progress in his rehab. Crochet threw a bullpen last week and followed up with a second one over the weekend during the club's series against the Atlanta Braves. Crochet still has a bit to go in his recovery.

The Red Sox Have A Rotation Decision To Make

May 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The big lefty noted that he's hoping to avoid a minor league rehab assignment. While this would expedite his recovery a bit, he still has to face live hitters before making a return to the mound. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo noted that a return could be in the cards around June 1.

Barring another injury, that would leave the Red Sox's rotation with Crochet, Brayan Bello, Sonny Gray, Ranger Suárez, Connelly Early and Payton Tolle. What do you do in that scenario? Do you roll with a six-man rotation? Do you send Tolle back down to Triple-A? Or do you make a change with Bello? At this moment, something with Bello would make the most sense — whether that is a trip to the minors or to the bullpen.

Bello has the upside to be a guy near the top of the rotation and he already inked a six-year, $55 million extension with Boston. But he is having the most challenging season of his career to this point. Bello has a 7.16 ERA in nine total appearances for Boston, including seven starts. Twice this season, he came in behind an opener and he was excellent in both games. On Sunday, he was a starter once again and allowed seven earned runs in five innings pitched.

In comparison, Tolle has a 2.05 ERA in five starts for Boston to go along with a 30-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 30 2/3 innings pitched. The 6'6'' lefty also just threw eight innings against the Braves in Boston's lone win of the series.

Boston could be just a few weeks from a difficult decision and right now, Bello looks like the guy on the outside looking in.