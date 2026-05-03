Red Sox All-Star Sets Sights on 2026 Comeback

The Boston Red Sox don't have all of their hurlers right now healthy and active.

Garrett Crochet and Sonny Gray are both on the Injured List right now. Those two are the most notable Red Sox hurlers on the Injured List, obviously. When healthy, Crochet and Gray are the Red Sox's No. 1 and potential No. 2 starters. Ranger Suárez has an argument to be the team's No. 2 starter as well.

Those two are the Red Sox's most prominent injured hurlers. But, let's not forget about Tanner Houck as well. The 29-year-old was an All-Star in 2024 and was the team's best starter. That year, he had a 3.12 ERA in 30 starts for Boston across 178 2/3 innings pitched. That season, he finally started to live up to the hype he built as a first-round pick back in 2017. Unfortunately, the momentum stalled in 2025. Houck only was able to make nine starts and had an 8.04 ERA. He struggled early and often and it was discovered that he had an elbow issue and needed to undergo Tommy John surgery.

His last appearance came on May 12, 2025.

It Would Be Great To Get Tanner Houck Back

Worcester’s Tanner Houck faces Buffalo at Polar Park June 18. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houck has been rehabbing ever since and while the expectation is that he will miss the vast majority of the 2026 season, if not all, he made it clear that he thinks that he will be able to get some innings down the stretch, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"The 29-year-old righty also still believes he can return to help out as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in August 2025," Smith wrote. "'“I wholeheartedly believe I can be back at least by September, getting ready for a playoff push,' he said. “'I still firmly believe that we’ll be there. And so I’m busting my tail to get to that point.'"

This is thinking too far ahead, but if Houck could return down the stretch, that would be massive for the Red Sox. Boston is loaded with starters. Right now, they don't need another starter. But if the Red Sox could get a healthy version of Houck out of the bullpen, he would be a weapon with a unique arm slot for a potential playoff push.

Now, of course, the Red Sox can't be thinking about the playoffs right now. They need to string together a few wins first. Plus, Houck has months to go until this would even be a possibility. But the fact that he thinks he'll be able to return in 2026 is positive and hopeful.