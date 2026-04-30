Red Sox Fallout After Brayan Bello’s Early Exit vs. Blue Jays

It was a tough day for the Boston Red Sox overall on Wednesday when they concluded a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was a rubber matchup and the Red Sox entered the contest with a chance at a much-needed series win. But that didn't happen. Boston sent Brayan Bello to the mound but his early-season struggles continued and he was taken out of the game after just 3 2/3 innings pitched and 63 pitches. Arguably, it was a bit early. Bello got the first two batters of the fourth inning out and then walked Brandon Valenzuela and then interim manager Chad Tracy made the call to come out and get him. The decision clearly wasn't received well by Bello, who was visibly shaking his head the entire time as Tracy came out to get him.

Very, very quick hook for Brayan Bello at just 63 pitches. Shook his head for several seconds as Tracy made his way out to take the ball. Yikes.



His final line:



3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 Ks pic.twitter.com/D5vpT00FKn — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) April 29, 2026

It Was An Odd Day For Brayan Bello

Apr 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It's not shocking that he was upset about coming out early. At the time of his exit, the score was just 3-1 and the Blue Jays had a guy on first base. To make matters worse, the Red Sox turned to Greg Weissert, who allowed a home run to the first batter he saw. So, Bello ended the day with four earned runs against him because the inherited runner scored on the homer.

Of course, Bello wasn't sharp. He allowed six base hits, walked two and struck out just two. He obviously could've been better. But the decision to yank him early was a bit surprising and then the homer just added fuel to that idea.

After the game, Bello opened him about why he was upset when he saw Tracy coming to take him out of the game, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"Obviously, I was upset,” Bello said through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez. “I haven’t been able to pitch well in the past few starts. I haven’t been able to pitch deep into the games. That’s what I want. And today it went that way as well. So obviously I was upset to come out of the game. ...

"I haven’t been able to pitch five innings in a few games, so I was very upset with myself."

Afterward, Chad Tracy was asked about Bello and didn't seem phased by Bello visibly being upset with being taken out.

"I thought he looked great early," Tracy said. "Attacked the zone. A lot of weak contact. Obviously in the third, it started we had [No.] 6 and [No.} 9 reach. ... Most pitchers I know don't like to come out in the fourth inning, so that's okay."

The Blue Jays ended up taking the contest, but the idea of Bello coming out early remained a bigger talking point. Fortunately, both sides said their piece and this can be put to bed.