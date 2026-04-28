Red Sox Post Longest Win Streak Since September Despite Alex Cora Firing

It's been a wild week for the Boston Red Sox because of the fact that the organization moved on from former manager Alex Cora. While this is the case, at the same time, Boston is actually hotter than it has been at any other point this season.

Boston took down the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night behind a brilliant, eight-inning shutout performance from Ranger Suárez. It was the Red Sox's third straight win. Believe it or not, Boston is actually riding its longest winning streak of the 2026 season so and it actually is the club's longest winning streak since early September, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

The Red Sox Are Getting Hot

Apr 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

"Final: Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 0," Healey wrote. "The Red Sox have won three games in a row for the first time since Sept. 7-9. If they stay undefeated under interim manager Chad Tracy, they have a shot at making the playoffs."

Boston won the final game of the Alex Cora era on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles and has kicked off the Chad Tracy era with two straight wins. The biggest story of the season so far for Boston — aside from the firing of Cora, of course — has been the club's struggling offense. Things have started to trend in the right direction over the last few days from an offensive standpoint as well.

Boston scored 17 runs on Saturday, five runs on Sunday and another five runs on Monday. The 17 runs are an outlier, of course, but that's nine runs per game over the last three games. Boston also has been hitting the ball out of the ballpark, including a Carlos Narváez blast on Monday night. As of this time last week, the Red Sox were in last place in the league in homers. Now, they are tied for 27th in the league with 20 homers as a team. Now, you obviously want to be higher than that, but baby steps. Boston is trending in the right direction offensively, despite the chaos going on with the organization.

There's going to continue to be a lot of noise around the team. That's going to happen when you fire your manager roughly one month into a season. That will especially be the case if Cora lands elsewhere soon. But from a playing perspective, the Red Sox actually are starting to show signs of life.