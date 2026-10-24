Red Sox Flamethrower Has Potentially Thrown Last Pitch for Boston

The 2026 World Series kicked off on Friday night. Soon enough, it will come to a close and every team around the league will be in a similar situation with an eye towards the 2027 season.

The Boston Red Sox had an early exit from the 2026 postseason and have had more time to start getting ready for 2027. We've already seen Boston make a move by going out and signing veteran catcher Riley Adams to come in and compete for the backup job. There will be plenty more to come. Right after the World Series, the Red Sox will have to make option decisions within five days. In November, the Red Sox will have to decide whether or not to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players by Nov. 20. The majority of the arbitration-eligible guys will get deals, like Jarren Duran. But some may not, including a fan-favorite flamethrower, per Sean McAdam of MassLive.com.

"Zack Kelly," McAdam wrote. "Last year’s salary: $790,000 (estimated). Projected salary: $800,000. Sidelined for the entire second half with elbow issues, Kelly is a definite non-tender candidate — even with a projected number just above the major league minimum."

Should Boston Keep Zack Kelly?

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly #76 pitches against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly has spent his entire five-year big league career in Boston, although it hasn't always been smooth. In 2026, he made 17 appearances out of the Red Sox's bullpen and logged a 3.31 ERA. While this is the case, he was demoted down to Triple-A. Around the trade deadline, there were rumors that clubs around the league were monitoring Kelly, but Boston didn't move him. At the time, Kelly actually shared that he "wouldn’t necessarily be opposed" to a deal, in large part because he had an unclear path to the majors.

Boston didn't oblige and then he got hurt in the second half of the season and missed time due to an elbow issue.

In hindsight, flipping him before he got hurt would've been good for Boston, despite the club's turnaround. Boston didn't move him and now there's a real chance it lets him walk for nothing this winter. If the Red Sox were to non-tender him, Kelly would enter free agency and be able to sign anywhere.

Kelly has been good in a Red Sox uniform. Kelly wasn't some sort of big-name prospect, or anything of that nature. He made it to the big leagues on his own merit and turned himself into a valuable reliever. Things didn't work out in 2026, but he should have a chance somewhere in 2027 — even if that is not Boston.