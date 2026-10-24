4 Winners, 3 Losers From Brewers' Huge Game 1 Win Over Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers are three wins away from winning their first World Series title in franchise history.

On Friday night, the Brewers took the field at American Family Field in what was an emotional night in Milwaukee. The Brewers played their first World Series game in 44 years and yet they handled it well and were able to take down the American League champs, 3-2.

Here are four winners, and three losers from the showdown.

Winners

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws during the first inning during Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on Oct 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacob Misiorowski

The young flamethrower gave the Brewers everything they could've asked for on Friday night. Entering Game 1 against the Rays, Misiorowski hadn't pitched more than 4 1/3 innings in a playoff game yet this season. On Friday, he tossed five innings and allowed just one run and four base hits, to go along with three strikeouts. Plus, he set the World Series record for the fastest pitch thrown by a starter with his very first pitch.

Abner Uribe

Uribe has pitched in every playoff game for the Brewers, aside from one. Uribe has made eight playoff appearances so far this fall, and yet he was great once again on Friday. He tossed 1 1/3 innings and allowed just one base hit while striking out two.

Aaron Ashby

Ashby has pitched in seven of the Brewers' playoff games and hasn't allowed a run just yet, despite 14 innings of action. On Friday, Ashby tossed 1 2/3 innings and didn't allow a hit or walk anyone, while striking out three batters.

Christian Yelich

Yelich has been a member of the Brewers for a very long time. He has been in Milwaukee throughout this entire process from the organization being on the outside looking in on the contenders, to now being just a few wins away from a World Series win. On Friday, he drove in Milwaukee's first run on a first-inning triple.

Losers

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steven Matz

Matz came in relief of Nick Martinez in the sixth inning. He tossed 1 2/3 innings and allowed a run and walked three. Ultimately, he allowed the run that would go on to be all Milwaukee needed to come out on top.

Nick Martinez

Martinez was actually very good on the mound for the most part, but he allowed two runs in five innings and Milwaukee got the best of him early on in the contest. Milwaukee took the momentum and didn't let it go.

Yandy Diaz

Diaz is to the Rays what Yelich is to the Brewers. But he didn't have his best game as he went 0-for-4 at the top of Tampa Bay's lineup.