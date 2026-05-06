Red Sox Flamethrower Nearing Return to Boston

The Boston Red Sox have one of the best overall bullpens in baseball and yet it could be even better.

The bullpen has been one of the few parts of the organization that has been successful all season to this point. Boston is 15-21 on the season, but the bullpen has been cooking. The Red Sox enter the day on Wednesday with the sixth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.40.

When you have guys like Aroldis Chapman (0.77 ERA), Tyler Samaniego (0.00 ERA in nine appearances), or Jovani Morán (3.10 ERA in 11 appearances), that's going to happen. What should excite the Red Sox fanbase is the fact that the bullpen could be even better soon. Boston has a few struggling relievers on its hands, like Ryan Watson with a 6.10 ERA in 14 outings. One of the club's best relievers isn't with the club right now in Justin Slaten, as he's on the Injured List.

Slaten had a 0.00 ERA in four appearances before he was placed on the Injured List. Slaten landed on the 15-Day Injured List due to a right oblique strain on April 8. Boston fans should see him back in the majors in the not-so-distant future.

The 28-year-old flamethrower is scheduled to take the mound for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday as part of a minor league rehab assignment.

Justin Slaten is here on rehab 🙂 pic.twitter.com/74rsG8bTEI — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) May 6, 2026

Triple-A Worcester interim manager Iggy Suarez had some high praise for Slaten ahead of the contest noting that he's "ready to go," as shared by Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports.

"Justin Slaten (oblique) is scheduled to pitch one inning [Wednesday] for the WooSox," Cassell wrote on X.

"He's ready to go. To have a guy like that get back to health and get him up in the big leagues is what we (want to do)," Suarez said, as transcribed by Cassell.

If Slaten can get through his appearance with Worcester on Wednesday without any troubles, it shouldn't be long before he's back in Boston. He began his minor league rehab assignment on May 3 with Double-A Portland and struck out two batters across a scoreless inning of work. If he can have a similar outing for Worcester, we very well could see Slaten back in Boston at some point over the next few weeks, at the latest, and that's very positive. This is a guy who had a 2.93 ERA in 44 appearances as a rookie in 2024 and then had a 4.24 ERA in an injury-filled 2025 campaign. Boston is better when he's healthy. Fortunately, he's trending in that direction.