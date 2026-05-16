Red Sox Have Marcelo Mayer Opportunity With Trevor Story Out

The Boston Red Sox won't have shortstop Trevor Story for the foreseeable future.

On Saturday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Story is being placed on the Injured List due to a groin issue.

"Trevor Story to IL. Been battling a groin issue since late April in BAL," Cotillo wrote.

This information surfaced after reports indicated early in the day on Saturday that the Red Sox would be promoting utility man Nick Sogard to the majors. The news is still fresh about Story going to the Injured List. How will they replace him?

On Saturday, the Red Sox shared their starting lineup with Andruw Monasterio penciled in at shortstop.

The Red Sox Lost Trevor Story On Saturday

May 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) throws to second base to start a double play against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Game 2 on deck. pic.twitter.com/WgF3chZBYa — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 16, 2026

With Story out, there are a few options for Boston to consider. Obviously, Monasterio will be in the mix. That became very clear on Saturday with him getting the first look in Story's absence. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has played plenty of shortstop throughout his career. Sogard is someone who could get some action at the position. Arguably, the most interesting guy to watch out for is Marcelo Mayer. He has been the team's starting second baseman all season to this point and has been excellent. But he went through the minors as a shortstop mainly, although he also got plenty of time at second base and third base.

For the Red Sox, they should consider shifting Mayer back over to shortstop, if Story is going to be out for an extended period. Mayer is an excellent defender, no matter where you put him. He very well may be the shortstop of the future. If the Red Sox gave him a shot at shortstop right now and he looked good, Story easily come take over at second base when he is able to return from his groin injury.

It's tough to lose Story. While he hasn't been great offensively so far this season, he has been solid defensively overall and is a much-needed veteran. The club should look at this as an opportunity to give Mayer a shot and see what he can do. It would be the smoothest and easiest way to do so right now without any drama.

So, for now, the options at shortstop seem to be Monasterio, Kiner-Falefa, Sogard and hopefuly Mayer as well. Monasterio is getting the first crack at the spot, which makes sense, but there certainly will be others mixed it.