Red Sox Reportedly Promote Spark Plug to Boost Broken Offense

It sounds like the Boston Red Sox are trying to add a spark to the offense.

On Saturday afternoon, Tommy Cassell of Worcester T&G Sports reported that Nick Sogard is "likely" to join the Red Sox for the club's series against the Atlanta Braves.

"Hearing that Nick Sogard is likely getting called up to join the Boston Red Sox in Atlanta," Cassell wrote on X. "The 28-year-old is hitting .269 with 5 HR and 23 RBI in 36 games with Triple-A Worcester this season. ... Not sure the corresponding move, or if this was a Craig Breslow or Chad Tracy decision, but the latter loves Sogard and is going to continue to bring up those he trusts to Boston.

"Mickey Gasper, Nick Sogard. I wouldn't be surprised to see a pitcher like Tayron Guerrero up soon."

As of writing, the official move hasn't been announced. With that being said, a corresponding move also hasn't been announced. It certainly will be intriguing to see what the club does, if the move is made official. On Friday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy acknowledged that Trevor Story has been dealing with a groin issue, as transcribed by Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

The Red Sox Need A Boost

Feb 27, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Nick Sogard (20) fields a ground ball in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

“We got in at 3:30 in the morning and we are always monitoring Trev with the groin and making sure he’s good,” Tracy said. “We felt like today was an appropriate day to give him off.”

Could an Injured List stint be on the way for Story? Hopefully, that isn't the case. He has struggled overall this season, but he has started to turn a corner. Plus, the lineup is already very young. Losing a veteran like Story would hurt. Fortunately, Willson Contreras is in the mix and thriving.

Sogard is a spark plug-like player. He is slashing .269/.417/.454 with an .871 OPS in 36 games with Triple-A Worcester. On top of this, he has five homers and 23 RBIs. He can play all over the place as well. He has seen time at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, left field, right field and as designated hitter.

Right now, the Red Sox have two super utility guys in Andruw Monasterio and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Monasterio has been good, but Kiner-Falefa is slashing .195/.250/.195 in 21 games played. If Sogard is going to be coming up to replace a utility guy on the roster already, Kiner-Falefa should be the guy, although that's easier said than done.

At the end of the day, the Red Sox need a spark. Sogard is someone the fans like and had success last season. This season, he's done well down in Triple-A and Tracy saw a lot of him before replacing Alex Cora. Hopefully, this is a step in the right direction.