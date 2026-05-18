Red Sox Lineup: Jarren Duran, Caleb Durbin Still Under Microscope

As the Boston Red Sox prepared for a Monday face-off with the Kansas City Royals, the struggling offense continued to face scrutiny.

Boston's lineup for Game 1 of this series against another team near the bottom of the American League standings, facing Royals right-hander Seth Lugo, reflected nearly every hot-button topic the team is dealing with at the moment.

That's not even counting Roman Anthony's continued absence, as the hope was that he'd be able to swing a bat in Kansas City this week and then return to the lineup relatively soon thereafter. Let's dive into the members of the active roster who are starting against Lugo -- and those who are conspicuously absent.

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Red Sox lineup against Royals RHP Lugo

May 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Here was the full lineup for interim manager Chad Tracy, as posted to the Red Sox's official social media accounts:

1. Jarren Duran CF

2. Mickey Gasper DH

3. Wilyer Abreu RF

4. Willson Contreras 1B

5. Masataka Yoshida LF

6. Andruw Monasterio SS

7. Marcelo Mayer 2B

8. Connor Wong C

9. Nick Sogard 3B

It's somewhat remarkable how many talking points one could touch on with that lineup card. The biggest start/sit decisions had to do with left field, center field, and third base, but we should address the shortstop/second base slots as well.

Duran has been Major League Baseball's worst regular leadoff hitter this season, but he played his best baseball in 2024 when he was both leading off and playing center field most days. Perhaps this could be an attempt from Tracy to ignite something with a position change.

But Duran playing center also has something to do with Yoshida making just his fourth start of the year in the outfield. Kauffman Stadium, even with its shortened dimensions, is not an easy place to play left field. Yet, Yoshida has absolutely crushed the ball in Kansas City in his three years in the league, so he clearly had to be in there.

Caleb Durbin getting a second-straight day on the bench for the first time all season feels significant. It's a sign that Nick Sogard, who doubled home a run in the Red Sox's miserable loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, could usurp his playing time if he doesn't turn things around at the plate.

Lastly, while Marcelo Mayer might see time at shortstop eventually, it's clear that Trevor Story's job is currently being held by Andruw Monasterio until further notice. This is Monasterio's fourth-straight game at the position.