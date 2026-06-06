Red Sox No. 6 Prospect Now Front-Runner to Replace Brayan Bello

The Boston Red Sox have a hole in the starting rotation right now with Brayan Bello demoted down to Triple-A, but it sounds like the club already has a solution in mind.

When it was shared that Bello would be going down to Triple-A, the immediate logical response seemed to be promoting No. 6 prospect Jake Bennett back up to the big leagues to take his spot until Bello is ready to return. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey confirmed that Bennett is the "leading candidate" to fill the spot right now, although the club is "considering its options."

"With Bello moving to Worcester, the Red Sox added reliever Joe La Sorsa to the major-league roster for now," McCaffrey wrote. "To make room on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox placed Garrett Crochet on the 60-day injured list. That would make Crochet eligible to return in late June. Crochet was not expected to return before then, given his most recent setback: left lat tightness after a live batting practice session last week. ...

The Red Sox Have A Rotation Decision To Make

May 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Bello would have been scheduled to start again Tuesday. Though Breslow said the team is considering its options, all indications are that left-hander Jake Bennett is the leading candidate to fill that spot."

Bennett was scheduled to start for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, but Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports shared on X that it's "pretty unlikely" he'll make that start, which would only add more fuel to the idea of him getting the start for Boston in the big leagues on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays on the road.

The 25-year-old made his big league debut on May 1 against the Houston Astros and pitched five innings and allowed one earned run. On May 7, he made his second career big league start and allowed four earned runs against the Rays. Then, he was sent back to Triple-A. With Worcester, Bennett has made nine starts and has a 1.60 ERA.

Barring some sort of addition, it makes almost too much sense to simply promote Bennett and give him a shot in the majors with Bello down in Triple-A. Bennett has been hot down in the minors and already has flashed some upside in the majors this season.

The 6'6'' lefty should have another shot over the next few days. That's the biggest positive takeaway from Bello's demotion to Triple-A.