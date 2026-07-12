Brayan Bello Set to Return to Red Sox, But There's a Catch

The Boston Red Sox are bringing Brayan Bello back up to the big leagues on Sunday, but there's a catch.

Bello hasn't appeared in a big league game since June 4. After that, he was demoted down to Triple-A after struggling the first few months of the season between the rotation and coming in behind an opener. There were rumblings that he could return to the club on Saturday and start against the New York Mets, but that didn't happen.

Instead, Bello is coming up on Sunday and will be used as a reliever, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"Sources: The Red Sox have called up Brayan Bello to join their bullpen for today’s game in NY," Cotillo wrote.

Sources: The Red Sox have called up Brayan Bello to join their bullpen for today’s game in NY. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 12, 2026

The Red Sox Are Bringing Brayan Bello Back Up

Jun 4, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) makes a catch at first base for an out against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Bello was demoted down to Triple-A, he has made four starts and has a 4.34 ERA to show for it. Now, he's getting a chance back in the majors for the club's finale game before the All-Star break, but again, out of the bullpen.

The idea makes sense. On Saturday, the Red Sox promoted Eduardo Rivera and he was the club's opener against the Mets. After him, the Red Sox used four more relievers in Greg Weissert, Jovani Morán, Justin Slaten, and Danny Coulombe. After the game, the Red Sox opted to designate Coulombe for assignment.

Payton Tolle is set to get the start on Sunday. After he goes, the Red Sox simply need to find enough arms to get through, which is why Bello makes sense. He showed this season that he could have success coming in from the bullpen. When he came in behind an opener, Bello had a 0.71 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched. He can give the Red Sox multiple innings if they end up needing it.

As of right now, it's unclear what his role with the club will be beyond Sunday. He'll be in the bullpen and then the Red Sox will have a few days off with the All-Star break.

Ranger Suárez is on the Injured List right now. After the break, it wouldn't be a shocker to see Bello get a shot in the rotation, rather than the bullpen. But, for now at least, Bello is back in the big leagues and will have a new role for the Red Sox for at least the final game of the first half of the season.