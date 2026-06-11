Red Sox Officially Release Former Yankees First-Round Pick

The Boston Red Sox made a pair of minor league moves on Thursday.

On Thursday, Boston officially released a pair of arms down in Triple-A. Boston cut ties with former New York Yankees first-round pick TJ Sikkema and former Red Sox 14th-round pick Jacob Webb. The news popped up on the official MiLB transaction log.

TJ Sikkema

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher T.J. Sikkema (74) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Sikkema was selected in the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft by the Yankees. He hasn't made his big league debut yet and has been a journeyman down in the minors. Sikkema has now pitched as a member of the Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, and the Red Sox's farm systems

He signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox back in January in free agency. He elected free agency from the Reds back in November. Overall, he pitched in just two games with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox before his official release on Thursday. In those two games, he had a 9.64 ERA and a 4-for-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 4 2/3 innings pitched. His professional baseball career began back in 2019 and since then, he has pitched in 102 games total down in the minors and has a 4.65 ERA.

After being released on Thursday, he's now heading to free agency and will be available for any team to target. With the pedigree as a former first-round pick, it wouldn't be a shock to see him land somewhere else quickly.

Jacob Webb

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jacob Webb (81) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Jacob Webb, not to be confused with the Chicago Cubs hurler of the same name. Boston's Webb was a 14th-round pick by the organization back in 2021 and he has been working his way through the club's farm system ever since.

Webb began his professional career back in 2021 and he pitched for the FCL Red Sox and Class-A Salem. He made it up to Triple-A for the first time back in 2024, but he hasn't been able to get over the hump and make the jump to the big leagues. This season, he pitched in 16 games for Triple-A Worcester and had a 6.35 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched. Overall, he pitched in 175 games in the Red Sox's farm system before getting released and logged a 4.37 ERA over that stretch. Now, he's out there for the taking for any team to come in and add him if they see fit.

He's just 27 years old. It wouldn't be a shock to see some sort of minor league deal at some point.