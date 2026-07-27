Red Sox Deadline Options as Boston Looks for New Catcher

The Boston Red Sox are in a better position already right now than they were a few days ago, but there is still work to do.

Boston has needed more right-handed pop all season. When the Red Sox were struggling early on this season, that was the case. Despite the recent 15-game winning streak, that is still the case now. The Red Sox are tied for last place in the league with 98 homers. They did a good job starting to address this issue by going out and acquiring Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals in exchange for Connelly Early. But there's more work to do.

On Monday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that the club is specifically looking for a catcher at this time, along with the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays.

"A number of teams, including the leading AL East powers, the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, want to add a catcher," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "Another potential trade candidate, the Athletics’ Shea Langeliers, went on the injured list Sunday with a torn meniscus in his right knee."

It's unfortunate that Langeliers landed on the Injured List because he would've been the perfect target for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox Are Looking For A Catcher

Jul 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) drives in a run with a base hit in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Langeliers on the Injured List, the next two targets that would be worth considering are Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies or Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins. Both have been great this season for their respective teams. Goodman has 31 homers and 60 RBIs in 98 games played this season. Jeffers is slashing .293/.395/.535 with nine homers and 35 RBIs in 46 games played this season.

Neither are perfect options, though. Goodman has been great this season, but it's unclear whether the Rockies would be willing to actually move him. He has years of control left and it would cost an arm and a leg to acquire him, if the Rockies were even willing to move him.

When it comes to Jeffers, he'll be a free agent after the season and the Twins are just a game out of an American League Wild Card spot. It's a bit too early to know if they will even sell off pieces, in large part because the American League is so bad and the Twins are still in the mix right now at 53-54.

If neither of these two end up being options for Boston, another club to look at would be the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds aren't going anywhere this season and have Tyler Stephenson. He's slashing .244/.320/.392 with eight homers and 28 RBIs. He'd be an intriguing option if the Red Sox couldn't get Goodman or Jeffers.

All in all, the Red Sox have started adding and have more work to do.