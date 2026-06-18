Red Sox 'Open-Minded' With 2026 Season Slipping Away

The Boston Red Sox's disastrous season continued on Thursday with a 4-3 loss at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays, With the loss, the Red Sox's loss against the Blue Jays, Boston is now a season-high 14 games below .500.

No one could've seen this season coming. After the game on Thursday, a handful of players opened up about the club's struggles, including Sonny Gray who said Boston is simply "not a good team right now."

Boston is in a bad spot. Between now and Aug. 3, the club is going to be under a microscope because its performance right now is going to dictate whether the Red Sox hold a fire sale, or add. If the deadline was going to pass tomorrow, Boston would be in line for a major fire sale, unfortunately.

The Red Sox Aren't Where They Need To Be

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nothing is guaranteed at this point, but the Red Sox aren't trending in the right direction. Early in the day on Thursday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared a column in which he dug into each team's biggest needs with trade deadline insight. For Boston, Bowden said the club is "open-minded" in terms of what the club is willing to give up to add offense, but if things don't change, Sonny Gray, Aroldis Chapman, Jarren Duran, or Wilyer Abreu are guys to watch.

"Boston Red Sox," Bowden wrote. "Need: Offense. The Red Sox are looking for offense in all of their trade discussions at this point and are open-minded in terms of what they have to deal.

"If they don’t legitimately jump back into the race between now and the end of July, however, they could become one of the trade deadline’s best sellers. With a starting pitcher like Sonny Gray, a closer like Aroldis Chapman and an outfielder like either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu, they could make significant deals to rebuild the organization."

It's clear that the Red Sox need offense. Boston made it clear that it was looking to add a few weeks ago with offense in mind. With the Red Sox now 14 games under .500, it's hard to believe an addition is going to be on the way any time soon. If the Red Sox go on something like an eight-plus game winning streak, maybe the conversation will shift. Right now, Boston looks more like a seller than a buyer. It's great to hear Boston is "open-minded," but right now the Red Sox don't look like a team ready to turn things around.