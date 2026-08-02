Red Sox-Jarren Duran Trade Saga May Have End in Sight: Report

The trade deadline has been a Jarren Duran rumor circus two years in a row now. Is there an end in sight for the Boston Red Sox?

Duran's trade value has steadily declined over the past two seasons, and this year, he's been one of the five worst qualified hitters in all of Major League Baseball. He's obviously a better player than that based on true talent level, but if the Red Sox were going to trade Duran now, they'd just be doing so to get him off the roster for a minimal return.

An insider's Sunday report put a potential end date on the Red Sox's relationship with Duran -- but it's not Monday's trade deadline. Now, the question is whether the reported expectation in this case bears out in reality.

Duran 'expected to be traded' this winter

Jul 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits an RBI sacrifice fly to score third baseman Caleb Durbin (not pictured) during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote Sunday that Duran was "expected" to be dealt this winter, when he'll have two years left on his rookie deal before hitting free agency. Those would be his age-30 and 31 seasons.

"The Boston Red Sox, who had resisted trade overtures for outfielder Jarren Duran in the past, now are expected to trade him this winter," wrote Nightengale.

At times in the past couple of seasons, Duran could have been a huge trade chip for the Red Sox, and the front office was seemingly too reluctant to part ways with him to cash in. At last year's deadline, it was known that Duran was coveted by the San Diego Padres.

There was even a report at last year's deadline from MassLive's Sean McAdam that the Red Sox were offered Dylan Cease and top prospect Ethan Salas from the Padres for Duran. Cease would have only been a two-month rental, but is now one of the favorites for the American League Cy Young Award as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

If Nightengale's report equals true intent from the Red Sox, then we have to be assuming that the club is hoping Duran turns things around in the next two months and recoups some form of trade value. Whether it's possible is what we'll have to wait to find out.