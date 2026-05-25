Red Sox-Padres Aroldis Chapman Trade Would Be a Mistake

The Boston Red Sox are fortunate to employ one of the best relievers in Major League Baseball history in Aroldis Chapman.

Chapman joined the organization in free agency ahead of the 2025 season and has completely turned back the clock. Last season, Chapman won the 2025 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award after recording a 1.17 ERA and an 85-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 61 1/3 innings pitched. Chapman earned his eighth All-Star nod and got a new deal with Boston before the season came to a close. He's pitching even better right now.

Chapman has pitched in 18 games and has a 0.51 ERA and a 23-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 2/3 innings pitched. Chapman also has 12 saves on the season so far. With Boston struggling overall, that has naturally led to some chatter about his future with the organization. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the San Diego Padres have their eyes on Chapman.

In response, Garrett Kerman shared a mock trade centered around the Red Sox, Chapman and the Padres on Yahoo Sports, but it's arguably not one Boston should consider.

Should The Red Sox Consider This Deal?

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"The Perfect Trade Offer," Kerman wrote. "Here is how a deal could come together that benefits both organizations: Red Sox Receive: CF Ryan Wideman and RHP Garrett Hawkins. Padres Receive: LHP Aroldis Chapman.

"This trade works for Boston because Wideman and Hawkins represent real, high-upside talent at two premium positions the Red Sox need to develop for the future. Wideman has the tools to be a legitimate everyday center fielder in the big leagues, with scouts projecting a potential 25-homer, 70-steal ceiling if everything clicks. Hawkins, coming off Tommy John surgery, has reinvented himself as a power reliever sitting 95-96 mph and has drawn comparisons to the kind of backend weapon every contender covets."

It's very easy to get caught up in the rumors and speculation of the trade market, but that doesn't mean every speculative idea should be considered. This is one that fits that description. Things haven't gone well for Boston, but it's just 3 1/2 games out of a playoff spot. If the Red Sox were to trade Chapman, it would be a clear white flag. That is in part because he has a conditional option in his deal worth $13 million that will become an option once he reaches 40 innings this season, which is going to happen barring an injury.

Chapman is the best closer in the game right now, outside of potentially Mason Miller. Boston could still easily make a run at a playoff spot. Chapman very well could end up sticking around beyond the 2026 season as well. No need to make a trade, like the one above, just because. Boston is better off keeping Chapman if it truly wants to try to make a run this season.