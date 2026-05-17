Red Sox Fans Can Exhale After Aroldis Chapman Scare

It was an intriguing game for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, to say the least.

Boston sent Payton Tolle to the mound and he had arguably the best start of his big league career to this point. The 23-year-old pitched eight innings against the best team in baseball and allowed just two earned runs while striking out three batters. Tolle gave up just four base hits throughout the contest.

It was a great game, but throughout the night, fans of the organization noticed that No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias was taken out of the game for Double-A Portland, which naturally made some wonder if a trade, injury, or some sort of promotion was coming.

The Red Sox Star Is Going To Be Alright

May 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) enters a game against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That's not all, though. Red Sox star closer Aroldis Chapman was seen in the bullpen hugging members of the organization out there, which made some wonder if some sort of move was coming.

Aroldis Chapman hugging everyone? pic.twitter.com/H90XuP7BdL — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 17, 2026

When the trade deadline is approaching, "hug watch" becomes a real thing. When you see guys in trade rumors get up in the middle of a game and start hugging his teammates, it's usually a sign of something going on. But in this case, there is nothing to worry about. Chapman obviously didn't get traded on Saturday night. He closed out the ninth inning for Boston and earned his 10th save of the season while lowering his season ERA to 0.57. He also made a game-saving play after getting hit with a comebacker to end it.

Aroldis Chapman just made a hell of a play to end the game for the Sox pic.twitter.com/ECmCCQCgGB — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 17, 2026

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe shared on X that Chapman hugging everyone down in the bullpen is simply something he does every game when he heads down to the bullpen.

"Closing the loop on the Aroldis Chapman hug thing: He apparently does this every day upon walking down to the bullpen," Healey wrote on X.

So, if you're a Boston fan who was reading into Chapman's hugs, don't worry about it. Also, he confirmed after the game that he's fine after getting hit with the comebacker.

Aroldis Chapman says he's fine after the comebacker and cleared the air on him always hugging his teammates when he goes out to the bullpen.@NESN doesn't always catch it - @ChrisCotillo https://t.co/Up3s4f7qPO pic.twitter.com/1nctmOVB6c — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 17, 2026

So, it was an interesting night for Chapman, and the Red Sox in general, but everything is all good. Boston earned its 19th win of the season and now will go for the unexpected series win over the best team in baseball on Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves with the red-hot Brayan Bello on the mound. Could this be the turning point for Boston?