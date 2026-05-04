Red Sox Prized Prospect Turning Heads With Double-A Promotion

One of the most intriguing pitching prospects in the Boston Red Sox's farm system is now just two steps away from the big leagues.

Anthony Eyanson, Boston's No. 9 prospect, made his professional debut this season with High-A Greenville after being selected in the third round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. After just five starts, he now is heading up to Double-A Portland, per MiLB Central's Chase Ford.

"The Boston Red Sox are promoting RHP Anthony Eyanson to Portland (Double-A)," Ford wrote on X. "Eyanson had 0.44 ERA along with 34 strikeouts in 20.1 innings for the Greenville Drive."

This is absolutely the right call for Boston. Sure, Eyanson has just made five professional appearances, but he has dominated in a way that he simply needed to move up and face different competition. In his first five starts of the season, Eyanson allowed just one earned run to go along with a 34-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 1/3 innings pitched. Those three walks all came in his fifth start of the season. He kicked off his professional career with a 27-to-0 strikeout-to-walk ratio across his first 16 2/3 innings pitched.

The Red Sox Hurler Is Working His Way Up

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (24) meets with the press after the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The 21-year-old looks like the real deal and is getting his promotion to Double-A Portland quicker than both Payton Tolle and Connelly Early, who were the stories of the 2025 season, from a pitching perspective, because of their meteoric rises to Boston. Last season, it took Tolle 11 appearances to move up from Greenville to Portland. For Early, it took 16 games between the 2023 and the 2024 seasons.

So, Eyanson has just five professional appearances under his belt and is now just two steps away from the big leagues at just 21 years old. That's wildly impressive. To make matters better, Red Sox director of pitching Ben Buck told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe that Eyanson has a "relentless obsession" to get better, potentially more than any other hurler he has seen.

“He has, more than maybe anyone I’ve ever seen, this relentless obsession with better. It makes all these things that we’re doing really easy. It’s a rare trait,” Buck said. “That just bleeds over into his work. He lifts like a monster. He throws like a monster. It’s awesome.”

The fact that the 21-year-old works like that behind the scenes, clearly has had an impact on how he performs on the field. And that's positive for Boston.

Eyanson is the club's No. 9 prospect and MLB.com currently has his projected big league debut estimated to come in 2028. If he keeps pitching like he has so far this season, it will come much sooner than that.