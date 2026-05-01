Red Sox's Franklin Arias Drawing Rave Reviews As Promotion Question Grows

Arguably the most impressive hitter under contract with the Boston Red Sox this season is a 20-year-old who hasn't made his major league debut.

Franklin Arias, who some outlets consider to be the Red Sox's No. 1 prospect, was known mainly for his contact abilities and slick defense at shortstop coming into the year. But in his first 20 games of the season with Double-A Portland, he's showcased some impressive power.

With eight home runs in those 20 games, including a stretch of seven long balls in nine games, Arias is making a huge impression early, which comes with percolating anticipation for his promotion to Triple-A Worcester, which seemingly could arrive at any moment.

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Arias raising expectations, setting himself up for promotion

Fans watch the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees at the base of the Green Monster April 23 at Fenway Park in Boston. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chad Epperson, currently the Red Sox's bench coach because half of the coaching staff was fired on Saturday, was still managing the Portland Sea Dogs during Arias' power burst. He delivered the latest rave review from a member of the organization for Arias this week, as transcribed by MassLive's Christopher Smith.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in a short period of time where he was driving the ball to all parts of the field and putting himself in good counts,” Epperson told Smith.

Epperson added context to Arias' incredible streak -- this month in Maine was the youngster's first time ever playing in cold weather. It seemed to have the inverse effect on him that it does on the average hitter.

“I don’t think anybody expected him to go up and do what he’s doing now," Epperson told Smith. "We all knew the ability is there but he’s shown it to us a little earlier than probably anybody expected. But that’s always a good thing as well.”

With a 1.196 OPS this season, Arias has essentially played a perfect brand of baseball. The pressure will soon shift to the Red Sox to decide whether there's any risk in quickly bringing him to the Triple-A level, and to complicate matters even further, the middle infield at the major league level has been ghastly thus far.