Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Makes Bold Assertion About Return to MLB

While it's still far too early to write a death knell for Kristian Campbell's career with the Boston Red Sox, recent developments certainly haven't been kind.

Campbell, once considered a top 10 prospect in all of baseball after his meteoric rise in the minors two years ago, is now playing out year two of an eight-year, $60 million extension -- but entirely in Triple-A. And of late, he's gone ice cold in Triple-A, with a ghastly .104/.214/.125 slash line in June.

Campbell recently spoke about his struggles, and it's clear he's not hiding from them despite the awkwardness of his situation. At the same time, it's possible some Red Sox fans might be taken aback by how confident he seems to be about eventually returning to Boston.

Campbell addresses struggles, confidently asserts MLB return

Jun 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) follows through on an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“It's my first time experiencing (these struggles), but once I get through it, I'm not coming back here,” said Campbell, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “I’m excited though, in general, to get through it, and I'm taking it in, because this is a story I can tell somebody when I’m 30, 31 or 32 and maybe there’s another prospect or something coming along that's maybe going through something that I went through.

"So I’ve got to remember all these (struggles) now, for down the road just in case I have to bring it up to a young kid one day.”

Campbell also pointed to a Red Sox teammate who hasn't always had a linear development path as a reason to be confident he can improve.

“When I first got drafted, I remember watching (Ceddanne) Rafaela a lot, and I've seen him get better each and every year,” Campbell said. “That just comes with time. I don’t think anything magically happened. It’s just maturity and in the game of major league baseball, it just kind of happens over time."

While the confidence has to be encouraging on some level, the fact that Campbell hasn't hit a home run since May 5 and has batted less than his body weight in that time frame is of serious concern.

So the question Red Sox Nation is asking itself at this point has to be: Will we indeed see Campbell return to becoming the staple of the team's future we all thought at one point he could be? It's no longer all that material how soon; just whether it happens at all.