Red Sox's Trade Deadline Destiny All But Sealed After Blue Jays Series

Thursday felt like a last-gasp moment for the Boston Red Sox, and it simply wasn't enough.

Trailing 3-0 in the eighth inning and looking to avoid a sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Red Sox rallied with back-to-back home runs against starter Trey Yesavage to tie the game. But closer Aroldis Chapman, who hadn't given up a run since April 4, allowed an infield single and a sky-scraping double to catcher Brandon Valenzuela to give the Jays the eventual win.

There's no use sugarcoating things. The Red Sox have been one of the worst teams in baseball all season, and their four-game losing streak entering Friday shows they're only getting worse. Any lingering questions about whether they might sell off parts at the trade deadline were answered in that ninth inning.

Red Sox's trade deadline looks like a saddening opportunity

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The optimists still out there, if there even are any at this point, might still point to those weak American League Wild Card standings. The Red Sox are 6 1/2 games back of the third spot, which is still their worst deficit of the season.

But use your eyes. This team has the fewest wins in the AL now, and only two more runs than the lowest-scoring team in Major League Baseball, the San Diego Padres. They've already had a million chances to get back in the race, and they've failed to answer the bell at every turn.

How fitting it was, then, that it was Chapman who wound up losing the game on Thursday, after he'd been one of the only sure things about the team all season. Now, the odds of the Red Sox trading away their eight-time All-Star closer seem to be in the 90 to 100% range.

The Sox have more to sell off that just Chapman as well. Starter Sonny Gray was efficient on Thurday and still has an 8-1 record with a 3.12 ERA; any ideas about his value being zapped by his contract are laughable. Seriously, you don't think a team is willing to cover $6 million for two months of a valuable rental?

So while selling is probably the only route for the Red Sox, there's some opportunity that comes with it to build back better. The question then becomes how much longer chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is allowed to stick around and carry out those tasks.