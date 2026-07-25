Red Sox Are About to Get Even More Dangerous in the American League

The Boston Red Sox kicked off a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at Fenway Park after a well-deserved day off on Thursday.

Beforehand, the Red Sox extended their historic winning streak to 15 games to tie the franchise record for consecutive wins in a season. That was in the first half of a day-night doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. The winning streak was snapped on Wednesday night just before the day off.

On Friday, the Red Sox got back in the win column with a 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Boston has been excellent recently and could get even better on Sunday.

On Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reported that Ranger Suárez could be back in the mix and activated off the Injured List on Sunday against Toronto.

The Red Sox Could Get Even Better Soon

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Ranger Suárez is in play to start Sunday, but [Payton Tolle] can also start if necessary. Suárez threw today,” Browne wrote.

Suárez was initially scheduled to return against the Orioles. He was scheduled to start against Baltimore on Tuesday, but Boston announced the day of that he wouldn’t be making the start and that it would be Eduardo Rivera instead. That game was rained out anyway, though.

Then, he had a chance to start the second half of the doubleheader, but Boston rolled with Rivera to give him more time.

Now, it seems as though we could see Suárez on Sunday. The second that Suárez gets back on the mound, Boston is going to be better for it. The 30-year-old has been as advertised for the Red Sox this season after signing with the organization this past offseason in free agency.

Suárez has a 3.15 ERA in 17 starts for Boston this season in 91 ⅓ inning of work. On top of this, he also earned his second career All-Star nod. The Red Sox have scratched and clawed their way back into the playoff race. So much so that Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow acknowledged on Friday that the club is planning to add at the upcoming trade deadline and specifically is looking for bullpen help and an offensive piece, regardless of position.

We’ve seen a lot of good from the Red Sox over the last few weeks. What should scare teams is the fact that Boston hasn’t even been at full strength. They are inching closer to that.