Red Sox's Triston Casas Set to Start Swinging in Huge Recovery Update

The Boston Red Sox certainly could use some more offense and it sounds like an internal piece is about to take a positive step towards returning to the field.

Triston Casas has not played in a big league game since May 2, 2025. That's because he ruptured his left patellar tendon, which ended his 2025 season early. The young slugger has been working his way back ever since, but the 26-year-old has had some brutal luck. Right now, he's on the 60-Day Injured List and it's not even because of his knee. He was diagnosed with a left abdominal strain back in April and it was the latest in a long line of setbacks for the slugger.

He missed time back in 2024 due to torn cartilage in his rib cage. He was only able to play in 63 games that season. In 2025, he was only able to play in 29 games due to the knee injury. So far this season, he has already missed 54 games. But, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said on Wednesday that the current expectation is that Casas will start with some light swinging by the end of the week, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

The Red Sox Slugger Is Making Progress

May 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"He is approaching, I think as we get toward the end of the week, potentially starting to do some like light swinging,” Tracy said, as transcribed by Smith. “So like it’s progressed. Obviously the knee’s OK. We’re just still doing rotational stuff for the side and I think he’s getting closer to maybe starting some like light swinging progression.”

This is a very positive update. While it doesn't mean he's about to get into game action in the next few days, it's clear progress. Back in 2023, Casas showed what he could do as a rookie. He hit 24 home runs, drove in 65 runs and slashed .263/.367/.490 with an .856 OPS. Since then, he hasn't been healthy. But if he can get back to that level at some point this season, he could be an intriguing option for this club. He isn't taking over first base, of course. Willson Contreras is playing like one of the best overall first basemen in the league. But if he can get back to full strength and look good down in the minors, what about as designated hitter?

Boston desperately needs offense and Casas is an internal piece who could make a legit impact. This is a small step, but a step nonetheless.