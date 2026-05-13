Triston Casas Set for Re-Evaluation as Red Sox Seek Clarity

When will Triston Casas return for the Boston Red Sox?

Casas is on the 60-Day Injured List right now. Casas was brought along slowly throughout Spring Training after his 2025 season was cut short after her ruptured his left patellar tendon. While this is the case, his knee isn't why he's on the Injured List right now. Casas was diagnosed with a left abdominal strain back in April and then-manager Alex Cora noted that it would be "a while" before the slugger is able to return.

On Tuesday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy had a brief update for the slugger and noted that the current expectation is that Casas will see the doctor this week to re-evaluate where he's at.

Where Things Stand With Red Sox Slugger Triston Casas

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"Triston is supposed to see (the doctor) sometime later this week,” Tracy said, as transcribed by Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. “I think he’s going to see the doctor to re-eval what’s going on and we’ll go from there."

Boston's offense could use some more pop right now, to say the least. Boston's offense has been among the worst in baseball. It was known coming into the 2026 season that the Red Sox would struggle in the power department. But it's not as if the club is making up for the lack of power elsewhere on offense. Boston is 29th in baseball with 29 homers. In comparison, the Milwaukee Brewers are in last place with 27 homers, but they are 23-16 on the season. Milwaukee may not hit the ball out of the ballpark a lot, but it does everything else well. The Red Sox are 17-24 and clearly aren't where they need to be.

Casas is someone in the Red Sox organization with significant natural power. He had 24 homers as a rookie in 2023 in 132 games played. Right now, there isn't a clear role for him in the majors, but his bat would play. Now, he's also not ready to return. We should get another update later in the week after he visits with the doctor. All in all, he has the type of power that may need to make Boston make a tough call if he's able to return in the near future.

There's currently no timetable for a return, but hopefully that changes this week after Casas' doctor visit. The Red Sox certainly need something to go their way.