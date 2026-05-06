Red Sox Set for Major Boost With All-Star's Return From IL

The vaunted Boston Red Sox rotation seemed to be unraveling one arm at a time. On Wednesday, it's finally time for reinforcements.

Barring an unexpected change, three-time All-Star Sonny Gray is set to make his return to the rotation for the series finale against the Detroit Tigers. Gray last pitched on April 20, when he departed in the third inning against those same Tigers in Boston's Marathon Monday victory.

“Right now, all things point toward Sonny starting,” interim manager Chad Tracy said Tuesday, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “We’re going to talk more about it after the game, but we’re heading in that direction.”

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Gray's return comes at ideal time

Apr 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Gray's injury came just before his fellow former All-Stars, Garrett Crochet and Ranger Suárez, also began dealing with health concerns. He was joined on the 15-day injured list last week by Crochet, nursing an inflamed shoulder, while Suárez's fate is still up in the air after hamstring discomfort cut his Sunday start short after four innings.

Bringing back Gray allows the Red Sox to get an extra day of rest for their starters if they briefly go to a six-man rotation. Rookie Jake Bennett could make his second career start on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, leaving Connelly Early for Friday and Suárez in line for Saturday if his hamstring is good enough to go.

Of course, the Red Sox also won't keep six starters in their rotation for long, which means they also have a decision forthcoming if Suárez avoids the IL.

Red Sox have interesting choice

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Bennett would seem to be the first candidate to be optioned to Triple-A, barring something ridiculous in his next start. As bad as Brayan Bello has been for most of the season, he was great in his seven innings on Tuesday following the use of an opener.

But what happens if Gray, Crochet, and Suárez are all healthy once again? The Red Sox had rookie Payton Tolle in Triple-A the last time that was the case, and he's showing he doesn't deserve to go back there any time soon.

It's one game at a time for now, and Gray could help the Red Sox finish off a momentum-building sweep on Wednesday.