Red Sox Seeing Good Signs From Slumping Roman Anthony

Maybe all Roman Anthony needed to get going was to turn a page on his calendar. Wait, do 21-year-olds still keep calendars in their homes?

April was a bad month for Anthony, and he was the first to admit it. Including the five games the Red Sox played in March, the 21-year-old limped into Friday with a .631 OPS and a brutal .292 slugging percentage through 26 games. He also missed most of last week with a back injury, plus his weak throws from left field were a hot topic early in the month.

Anthony can quiet a lot of noise around the Red Sox if his bat heats up. His three-hit night on Friday wasn't just a good sign in the box score; it contained a lot of positive indicators that the breakout is on its way.

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Why Anthony's big night wasn't a fluke

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a single against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

After he just missed connecting on a high pop-up to center field in his first at-bat of the night against the Houston Astros, Anthony seized control. He knocked a single to right field in his second at-bat, smoked a double into the right-center gap in his third, and completed his first three-hit day since opening day with another single up the middle.

A few things stood out about this performance. One, Anthony wasn't falling behind in counts. If he's had a fault this seasons, it's been taking too many pitches in the zone early when he's had the chance to attack. Mike Burrows of Houston helped him out by putting him in two three-ball counts, but when he got his pitch, he was ready for it.

Boston also had to be happy to see Anthony legging out a double. It was his first extra-base hit since April 14 in Minnesota, and it came off his bat at just over 100 mph. He had to beat a solid throw to the base from right fielder Cam Smith.

Obviously, the Red Sox aren't yet satisfied with Anthony's output; neither is he, by any means. But the weather is about to heat up, it's a new month, and Friday looked like the start of a potential hot streak. It wouldn't be a moment too soon.