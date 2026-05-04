Red Sox Send Positive Signal on Ranger Suárez, But Injury Threat Lurks

Sunday's loss to the Houston Astros felt like rock bottom for the Boston Red Sox, and Ranger Suárez's injury scare was a huge contributing factor.

Suárez, who had been pitching better than any of his Red Sox rotation mates of late, exited the game after just four innings despite blanking a potent Astros lineup. Relatively quickly, word circulated that it was Suárez's right hamstring that was bothering him.

Though a hamstring strain caused him to hit the injured list in 2023, Suárez was hopeful after the game that he would be able to avoid missing any time in this instance. That's a positive first indication, but we're probably still a few updates away from finding out the truth.

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What Suárez, Chad Tracy said after loss

Apr 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) is retired for the night during fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“Last year, I suffered something similar. I didn’t miss any time,” Suárez said through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “So hopefully I won’t miss any time.”

As most fans are keenly aware, the Red Sox have already been decimated by starting pitching injuries. Since opening day, Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, and ace Garrett Crochet have all hit the injured list. Meanwhile, Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval are still without return timelines after missing all of last season in addition to this one.

Interim manager Chad Tracy signaled after the game that Suárez would not travel with the Red Sox to Michigan for their series this week against the Detroit Tigers. It's only a three-game road trip, and by the time Suárez would be scheduled to pitch next, they'll be back home for a weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

“He’s not making the trip just because he’s not pitching,” Tracy said, via Smith. “So they’re going to keep him back with our medical people and we’ll see in the next couple days where we’re at.”

If Suárez does miss his next start, there's almost no telling who might have to cover for him. Either the Red Sox would have to go with a full-on bullpen game, or someone like Jack Anderson or Eduardo Rivera would have to be recalled for their first major league start.