Red Sox Drama: Why Did Ceddanne Rafaela Appear Mad at Trevor Story?

Whenever it seems like the Boston Red Sox are building any positive momentum this season, there seems to be another letdown lurking.

After a solid Friday night win over the Houston Astros, the Red Sox were ambushed early on Saturday. Houston raced out to a 6-0 lead, and along the way, two Boston players had one of the more awkward on-field moments we've seen all year.

Ceddanne Rafaela did not look very happy after Trevor Story didn't make an attempt to get Altuve at second.



Good play by Marcelo saved a run right after. pic.twitter.com/lVYC2JQUlQ — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 2, 2026

In the top of the fourth inning, Ceddanne Rafaela quickly fielded Jose Altuve's liner off the wall and made a strong, on-target throw to second base. Shortstop Trevor Story fielded the ball a couple of steps in front of the base and didn't make much effort to tag the runner, which he probably didn't have much of a chance at due to his positioning.

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Story attempts to clean up mess

Apr 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story celebrates the win over the Minnesota Twins after the game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Rafaela's frustration was obvious; one could consider his reaction to be showing up his teammate, Story. And that moment represented something of a tipping point in the game, as the Astros went on to score four runs in the frame, including one with two outs.

After the game, Story did his best not to breathe life into any of the drama a viral incident like this one might wind up causing.

“We’ll keep it between us,” Story said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “We’ll keep it between us and that’s what I think good teams do. We’ll handle it.”

The Red Sox certainly haven't been a good team this season, and Rafaela probably wouldn't make a show of things the way he did if Boston's record had been over .500. Story might have had a chance to make the tag with better footwork (it would have been a longshot), but however he and Rafaela disagreed, the rest of us weren't going to learn about it.

“I mean, there’s a human aspect to it and there’s an emotion side to this game and to kind of everything that’s gone on,” Story said, per Smith. “That’s part of being a professional. You learn ways to handle those things, and I think it’s as simple as that. You’re not going to catch me talking bad about any of my teammates.”

Is this a nothing incident? It seems as though publicly, it won't get much more traction, but the Red Sox not being on the same page matters, especially if the disconnect goes deeper than one play with a tricky vantage point.