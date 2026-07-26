Red Sox-Shea Langeliers Blockbuster Foreshadowed by MLB Insider

Are trade deadline predictions always a bit of fodder? Sure, but when they're coming from a legitimate Major League Baseball insider, they might carry just a little bit of weight.

Boston Red Sox fans should be hoping that's the case, because if one insider's latest projection comes to fruition, there will be a new stud hitting in the middle of the order for the next 2 1/2 years at Fenway Park.

On Saturday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post predicted several deadline blockbusters, and one of his most notable picks was the Red Sox nabbing Athletics backstop Shea Langeliers. It was far from a guarantee that the deal would happen, but for some, it might be reassuring just to know it's in the realm of possibility.

How likely are A's to deal Langeliers?

Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) hits a three-RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here was Sherman's blurb accompanying the Langeliers-Boston prediction:

"Boston could use an upgrade at catcher/shortstop and definitely need the righty bat that Langeliers or Angels shortstop Neto would provide. Would the Red Sox use a young starter such as Jake Bennett, Connelly Early or Payton Tolle as the bait for one? It would sure help if the Red Sox move a starter to know if ace Garrett Crochet could return from his shoulder injury this year or to try to land a veteran starter elsewhere like San Diego’s Michael King."

There's no question that Langeliers fits the Red Sox. Whether the deal happens will come down to a couple of factors.

One, will the A's be willing enough to give up on one of the best-hitting catchers in the sport, and arguably the most dependable right now, to have a shot at a better future? Langeliers might not sign an extension to stay, but he'd at least have two more seasons with the A's, including their inaugural season in Las Vegas.

Two, will the Red Sox be willing to do something drastic, like giving up one of the rookie lefties Sherman pointed out? The logic behind them doing so at some point is sound, as the rotation is already lefty-dominant, but with Crochet and Early hurt, now might not be the ideal moment.