Red Sox-Shea Langeliers Blockbuster Foreshadowed by MLB Insider
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Are trade deadline predictions always a bit of fodder? Sure, but when they're coming from a legitimate Major League Baseball insider, they might carry just a little bit of weight.
Boston Red Sox fans should be hoping that's the case, because if one insider's latest projection comes to fruition, there will be a new stud hitting in the middle of the order for the next 2 1/2 years at Fenway Park.
On Saturday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post predicted several deadline blockbusters, and one of his most notable picks was the Red Sox nabbing Athletics backstop Shea Langeliers. It was far from a guarantee that the deal would happen, but for some, it might be reassuring just to know it's in the realm of possibility.
How likely are A's to deal Langeliers?
Here was Sherman's blurb accompanying the Langeliers-Boston prediction:
"Boston could use an upgrade at catcher/shortstop and definitely need the righty bat that Langeliers or Angels shortstop Neto would provide. Would the Red Sox use a young starter such as Jake Bennett, Connelly Early or Payton Tolle as the bait for one? It would sure help if the Red Sox move a starter to know if ace Garrett Crochet could return from his shoulder injury this year or to try to land a veteran starter elsewhere like San Diego’s Michael King."
There's no question that Langeliers fits the Red Sox. Whether the deal happens will come down to a couple of factors.
One, will the A's be willing enough to give up on one of the best-hitting catchers in the sport, and arguably the most dependable right now, to have a shot at a better future? Langeliers might not sign an extension to stay, but he'd at least have two more seasons with the A's, including their inaugural season in Las Vegas.
Two, will the Red Sox be willing to do something drastic, like giving up one of the rookie lefties Sherman pointed out? The logic behind them doing so at some point is sound, as the rotation is already lefty-dominant, but with Crochet and Early hurt, now might not be the ideal moment.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com