Red Sox Wasting Time Keeping Rookie Over Tommy Kahnle

The Boston Red Sox should make a change in the bullpen in the very near future.

Boston has had a lot of success in the Rule 5 Draft over the last few years. Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten are two success stories that have stuck around with the organization. Whitlock had a 1.96 ERA in 46 appearances with Boston as a rookie back in 2021. He is one of the biggest Rule 5 Draft bright spots in recent memory. Slaten had a 2.93 ERA back in 2024 as a rookie across 44 outings for Boston.

When it comes to the Rule 5 Draft, Boston has struck gold a few times. But that doesn't mean that every move is a winner. Before the 2026 season, the Red Sox landed Ryan Watson in a trade with the Athletics after he was selected from the Rule 5 Draft this past offseason. The Rule 5 rules apply, despite the fact that he came over in a trade. If Boston took him off the active roster, he would have to be offered back. While you never want to give up on a guy, Boston should prioritize someone down in Triple-A who can help this club win now.

The Red Sox Need To Make A Move

May 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Ryan Watson (56) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Watson made the team out of Spring Training, despite a 5.56 ERA in nine appearances. He has followed with a 5.28 ERA in 19 outings as a rookie so far this season. There's always going to be growing pains, but he has allowed at least one run in three of his last six appearances and the club has options in Triple-A who could help right now.

For example, there's no reason why Tommy Kahnle should be down in the minors with Watson on the big league roster. Kahnle signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox shortly before the season and he has been excellent in the minors. Kahnle has a 1.65 ERA in 15 outings so far this season. Recently, Mickey Gasper — who spent some time with Kahnle in Triple-A — said that Kahnle's changeup has been "fantastic."

“His changeup is still fantastic, but he’s able to three-pitch mix it right now," Gasper said, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. "His slider I think plays really well. It’s deceptive from how people scout him looking for that changeup — where it starts. A lot of people shut it down before they can pull the trigger on it. I think his slider’s really playing up and his fastball velo is still there."

Kahnle is an 11-year big league veteran will plenty of playoff experience who could realistically help this club more than Watson. It's time for Boston to move on. The Red Sox don't have the luxury of being a handful of games above .500. They are eight games below .500 and can't simply fill up a bullpen roster spot just because they could lose Watson. Boston can make its bullpen better with one internal move and it should do just that.