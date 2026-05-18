Red Sox Need to Give These 3 Triple-A Pitchers Serious MLB Consideration

The Boston Red Sox's bullpen has elite talent at the back end, but the overall depth has to be considered worrisome.

For that reason, we're dipping into the Triple-A ranks today to explore some of the options the Worcester Red Sox currently present. At some point in the near future, the Red Sox can and should call upon some new blood to give them some quality middle-relief innings.

We're limiting ourselves to only pitchers who haven't already debuted with the Red Sox this season, which means no Jack Anderson, Eduardo Rivera, or even the injured Tyler Uberstine.

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Tayron Guerrero - RHP

This one's a no-brainer. In his 17 2/3 innings so far for Worcester, Guerrero has allowed only two earned runs. He's 35 and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2019, so it's not as if he's a prospect the team would have to worry about affecting his development by putting him in the bullpen.

Guerrero is 6-foot-8, tops out around 100 mph, and has struck out 19 batters this season. For a bullpen that could really use another righty power arm, he's a natural fit.

Tommy Kahnle - RHP

Oct 4, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle (43) pitches in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners during game one of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

He almost shouldn't qualify for this list, as an 11-year veteran major leaguer. Kahnle, who has an opt-out clause available on June 1 if the Red Sox haven't yet called him up to the active roster, owns an impressive 1.88 ERA in 14 2/3 Triple-A innings.

It seems borderline irresponsible to consider letting Kahnle walk when he's pitching that well, so he's probably got the best odds of any of these three to make the team soon.

Angel Bastardo - RHP

Mar 15, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Angel Bastardo (99) pitches in the third inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Bastardo was returned to the Red Sox at the end of spring training by the Toronto Blue Jays, 15 months after his initial selection in the Rule 5 Draft. There were reports at the time that some in the Toronto organization were surprised Bastardo was let go, and he's doing his best to validate those opinions.

It's possible the Red Sox might still want to give the 23-year-old Bastardo a chance to develop into a starter, but his seven appearances this season have all been out of the bullpen, while his 18 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings certainly suggest the stuff is big-league quality.