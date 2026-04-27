Roman Anthony Confident in Red Sox Despite Alex Cora's Exit

While the Boston Red Sox may no longer employ Alex Cora, that doesn't change the expectations around the organization.

Boston is 1-0 in the Chad Tracy era as the club's interim manager. Now, the Red Sox are 11-17 on the season. Now, there are 134 games left in the regular season and Boston is seven games back in the American League East. The New York Yankees are in first place in the AL East right now at 18-10. The Tampa Bay Rays are 16-11 and in second place. The Baltimore Orioles are in third place in the division at 13-15. The Toronto Blue Jays are in fourth place in the American League East at 12-15.

The Red Sox are one good run away from being right back in the mix. Despite a change at manager, Boston still has what should be among the top rotations in baseball on paper. The bullpen has been solid overall. Despite the offense struggling, there are pieces who could have big seasons, like Willson Contreras, Roman Anthony, Trevor Story, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and the list goes on. Overall, don't count Boston out, despite the change.

The Red Sox Outfielder Thinks Boston Can Still Win

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches against Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While the Red Sox may not look exactly as expected, Anthony specifically said that he thinks Boston can still win the World Series this season, as transcribed by Matthew Gross of Over The Monster.

"We can still win the World Series," Anthony said. "I know people on the outside probably don't agree with that and a lot of [explicit] is going on right now, but the standard for me remains the same."

Now, this is absolutely what Anthony should be saying. There's no denying the fact that Anthony is the face of the franchise right now, despite being young. Anthony hasn't been as expected to kick off the season, like most of the roster. But if your face of the franchise is still confident in the roster, that does bring much-needed optimism.

Boston actually has won two straight games despite all of the negative noise around the franchise right now. The Red Sox will begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. If the Red Sox can win the series, it will be another step in the right direction.

The firing of Alex Cora sent a seismic shock through the organization, and the league in general. But things will die down at some point. The roster is still the same. Now, they just need to quiet the noise and play winning baseball.