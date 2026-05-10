Sonny Gray Trade Rumors Shouldn't Come As 'Surprise' to Red Sox Fans

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray has only made six starts with his new team, but that doesn't exempt him from the Major League Baseball trade rumor machine.

On Sunday, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly listed Gray among eight "surprise" trade candidates ahead of this summer's deadline. In reality, the surprise factor would be quite low if the Red Sox traded Gray under a certain set of circumstances.

"The AL East has five teams with legitimate playoff aspirations, and if the Red Sox aren't able to get into the playoff conversation, they're going to have some veterans that contending teams have interest in," wrote Kelly. "If Gray—who is in the final guaranteed season of a three-year, $75 million contract—becomes available, he'll garner interest."

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There shouldn't be 'surprise' at this stage

May 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

If talking about Gray being traded feels a little premature, that's more a product of how early in the season it still is. We saw last season that it only takes a red-hot couple of weeks for a team to escape questions about becoming "sellers" and ending up fully in the "buyer" category.

So for those looking to remain optimistic, remember that there was a time last season when some were wondering what sort of haul the Red Sox could get for another starting pitcher they owed just $21 million upon acquiring him... Walker Buehler.

Gray has pitched to a 3.54 ERA in his first 28 innings in Boston, but has only struck out 15 batters. He's danced around trouble at all times, and it would benefit the Red Sox immensely, whether they got into playoff contention by the end of July or not, for the right-hander to get back to striking guys out the way he was for the last handful of years.

If Boston were indeed in the seller category, the no-trade clause Gray has would seemingly not be a huge impediment, considering the fact that the 36-year-old has never won a World Series and likely won't turn down any chances to pitch in the playoffs from this point forward.