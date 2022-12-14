Alex Verdugo, Tanner Houck On Trade Block? Red Sox Insider Thinks So

Could the Boston Red Sox trade away major-league talent in order to swing a big trade?

One of the most locked-in Red Sox beat writers believes that a pair of Red Sox players could be on the way out: Alex Verdugo and Tanner Houck.

"I think there is a chance that he gets moved," MassLive's Chris Cotillo told Steve Perrault and Joey Copponi of the "ITM Podcast" in reference to Verdugo. "As I wrote earlier, the Red Sox feel like there's another level for (Verdugo) to reach. If other teams feel that way and they are willing to offer enough, I could see it being a logical (move). He's a young guy, tons of talent, two years left of control, still relatively cheap.

To Cotillo's point, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has made a nearly identical trade two years in a row. Prior to the 2021 season, Bloom shipped out then-26-year-old Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals. A year later he traded then-29-year-old Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Both were corner outfielders with two years left of team control. Verdugo not only fits the same mold, but even serves as somewhat of a player comp to Benny. Similar to Benintendi, Verdugo came on strong at the major-league level but stalled out before hitting the perennial All-Star ceiling that appeared to be in front of both of them.

"Two guys on the roster are in the boat where I wouldn't be shocked if they are traded: Houck and Verdugo," Cotillo said. "I just think there's a chance that if they don't want to move (top prospects) Brayan Bello, Triston Casas, Marcelo Mayer, I think those two guys you could see go."

It should be noted that Bloom has been talking about the importance of making an impact trade this offseason, even going as far as to say "for us to do what we’re hoping to do this offseason, I think the trade route really needs to be a part of it."

Houck appears to have the potential to be a real weapon, whether that is as a starter or reliever. That said, the Red Sox have yet to truly deploy him in a role that allows him to develop into his best self -- mainly due to moving him around every few months.

It would make sense for the Red Sox to give him a fresh start if another team is willing to invest in his potential as part of a move that can improve the current Red Sox roster. As Cotillo noted, trading Houck could preserve what is becoming a loaded Red Sox farm system.

Neither trade appears to be imminent by any means, but Cotillo thinks Bloom would move on from both Verdugo and Houck at the right price.

