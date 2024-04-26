Red Sox Star Could Be Traded To Dodgers In Blockbuster Move After Great Start
The Boston Red Sox will have a tough decision to make about one of their top pitchers.
Boston has gotten off to a better start than many expected it to -- especially with all of the team's injuries -- and currently is 14-12 on the season. The Red Sox have plenty of room to grow but aren't at full strength.
It doesn't sound like the Red Sox will be at full strength any time soon so there is a chance that things change and the club starts to truly struggle. Hopefully, that doesn't end up being the case. If it does, the Red Sox likely will end up being sellers ahead of the trade deadline unless they are still in contention for a playoff spot.
One player who continuously has been mentioned in trade rumors is star closer Kenley Jansen. The four-time All-Star is one of the best closers in baseball history and has gotten off to a great start this season but there's a solid chance he gets moved.
It seemed like he was going to be traded before Spring Training but the club ultimately held on to him. That could change ahead of the deadline and the Los Angeles Dodgers were floated as an option once again by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Kenley Jansen is the player that comes to mind," Heyman said. "He was a long-time Dodger and started with the Dodgers. He doesn't seem really in place now with the Red Sox. The Red Sox have a winning record right now but it doesn't look like they are trying to win that division and I think he would be happy to be traded at this point."
It wouldn't be too surprising to see Jansen be moved and the Dodgers make a lot of sense. He spent the first 12 seasons of his career in Los Angeles. Don't be surprised if speculation continues to pick up.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Sign Ex-Angels All-Star First Baseman To Add Infield Depth