Reds Finalizing Deal to Acquire Gavin Lux in Trade With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are moving on from former top prospect Gavin Lux, having reportedly agreed to send the second baseman to the Cincinnati Reds, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
In exchange for Lux, the Dodgers will reportedly receive a Competitive Balance Round A pick, as well as outfield prospect Mike Sirota.
Lux, 27, has played his entire MLB career with the Dodgers. He debuted in 2019, when he was a highly touted infielder. In 2024, he featured in 139 games and recorded a 2.1 WAR while logging 10 home runs, 50 RBI and a .703 OPS.
The middle infield in L.A. was crowded with Mookie Betts poised to move to shortstop for the upcoming season. In addition to Betts, the Dodgers also have Tommy Edman, Miguel Rojas and the recently-signed Hye-Seong Kim capable of handling middle infield duties.
Lux figures to find some opportunities to slot in at second base for the Reds, who parted ways with Jonathan India this offseason through a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
Sirota, who was rated as the Reds’ No. 14 prospect by MLB Pipeline, was a former 16th round pick by the Dodgers in the 2021 MLB draft, but he opted to attend college at Northeastern rather than sign with the team. In 2024, the grand nephew of Yankees legend Whitey Ford re-entered the draft, at which point he was selected by the Reds in the third round. Now, the speedy outfielder is back with the team that originally drafted him a few years ago.