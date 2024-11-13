Reds Manager Terry Francona Shared the Huge Goal He Has for Star Elly De La Cruz
When manager Terry Francona retired from the Cleveland Guardians after the 2023 season, many figured that the masterful manager was stepping away from the game for good.
However, Francona has agreed to take on one more challenge. The two-time World Series champion agreed to become the Cincinnati Reds' next manager on Oct. 4, and on Tuesday he shared a lofty goal for one of the Reds' stars—shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
"My goal for him is not just to be an exciting, good player," Francona said. "It's to be one of the best players in baseball on one of the best teams in baseball."
De La Cruz was dynamite in 2024, slashing .259/.339/.471 with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs and a major-league high 67 stolen bases—though he did strike out 218 times to lead both leagues.
Cincinnati, however, struggled to a 77-85 finish—a five-game regression from 2023, when the team went 82-80 in De La Cruz's electrifying rookie season.