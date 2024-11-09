Reds to Sell Stake in the Former Bally Sports Ohio Network for Exactly $1
The Cincinnati Reds now are free agents on the television market, as their former regional sports network partner owned by Diamond Sports Group—currently operating as FanDuel Sports Network Ohio—is in hot water once again.
The Reds and Diamond Sports Group agreed to part ways on Friday after they failed to reach a renegotiated deal. That leaves Cincinnati searching for a new television home for the 2025 season, while FanDuel Sports Network Ohio will continue to broadcast games for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Reds, which owned a slice of the regional sports network, are selling their stake for $1.
"Purchaser shall pay to seller, as consideration for the transferred equity, an aggregate purchase price of U.S. $1," the court filing reads.
Cincinnati now can explore all options to find its next television and streaming home, a list that includes potentially joining the six other MLB teams who will have games broadcast and streamed by MLB next season after leaving Diamond Sports Group.
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio has been the exclusive regional cable television partner with the Reds since 1991 when it originally launched as SportsChannel Ohio. The channel was rebranded to Fox Sports Net Ohio in 2000 and Bally Sports Ohio in '20 after Fox Sports sold the regional networks to Sinclair Broadcast Group in '19. The channel's name was changed once again this fall to FanDuel Sports Network Ohio.