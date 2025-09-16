Former Cincinnati Reds No. 4 Prospect Thriving in New Role
After being traded to the Reds from the Seattle Mariners in the Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez deal, Connor Phillips was instantly a top prospect in Cincinnati's organization.
After making a couple of starts late in the 2023 season, Phillips showed flashes of what he could be. However, in 2024, he struggled so much in Triple-A Louisville that the Reds sent him out to Arizona for a mental reset.
He pitched better towards the end of the 2024 season, but the Reds decided they were going to move Phillips to the bullpen in the offseason.
After figuring out his new role in Triple-A, Phillips has been thriving with the Reds out of the bullpen as of late.
Phillips has a 1.88 ERA over 12 games since being called back up to the big leagues in August. In his last five appearances, Phillips has not given up a hit, let alone a run.
"He's spinning the breaking ball and not spiking it," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "He's throwing it for strikes and it's a good one. He's got plenty of velocity and I think he's confident. And he should be, he's growing into responsibility, which for us, we need some of these young kids. That's what we've been dying for."
The 24-year-old has a 54.1% whiff rate on his sweeper this season. That is first in all of Major League Baseball among pitchers who have thrown at least 100 sweepers this season, according to Matt Wilkes of Reds Content Plus.
Phillips could be a big part of this Cincinnati bullpen for years to come.
