INSTANT REACTION: Andrew Abbott and Clutch Hits Lead Reds Over Padres 2-1
CINCINNATI -- Trailing 1-0 in the top of the eighth, Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz came up with his first big hit in what feels like a really long time. His RBI single tied the game 1-1, which was followed by Miguel Andujar's game-winning RBI single that gave the Reds a 2-1 lead that they would not relinquish.
The Reds 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres puts them at 74-72. More importantly, the Reds are now just two games back of the New York Mets for the third National League Wild Card.
Eighth Inning Rally
How great was it to see De La Cruz get a clutch hit? And it shouldn't be overlooked that Friedl bunted his way on base and slid head first into home plate on De La Cruz's game-tying hit.
The Reds were able to get off the mats and not only tie the game but take the lead. They needed a rally to win the series and gain ground in the Wild Card race, and they got it.
Andrew Abbott Finally Recaptures Ace Form
We have been waiting for Abbott to pitch like he did in the first half. Throughout the second half, Abbott had struggled to stay in games and command the strike zone. Wednesday night, though, he did both of those things.
Abbott pitched eight innings of just one-run baseball against a powerful Padres lineup. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out six. He threw 69 of his 102 pitches for strikes.
This is what you want to see from Abbott. He is this team's staff ace and All-Star, and he pitched like that on Wednesday night.
Wednesday night was Abbott's first win since July 25th.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds have now won the season series against the Padres, 4-2.
- Tony Santillan earned his sixth save after stranding a runner on third in the bottom of the ninth.
- San Diego was 0-8 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.
- Padres starter Nick Pivetta pitched seven shutout innings and allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out eight. He threw 73 of his 101 pitches for strikes.
- The Reds went 2-8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes had two hits.
- TJ Friedl walked twice.
Scoring Summary
Bottom 5th
SD: Fernando Tatis Jr. solo home run (21) (Padres lead 1-0)
Top 8th
CIN: Elly De La Cruz RBI single (Tied 1-1)
CIN: Miguel Andujar RBI single (Reds lead 2-1)
On Deck
The Reds now head north on I-5 to Sacramento to face the Athletics this weekend.
Brady Singer (13-9, 3.98 ERA), Hunter Greene (6-4, 2.59 ERA) and Nick Lodolo (8-7, 3.10 ERA) will start on Friday-Sunday in that order.
Friday and Saturday have first pitches scheduled for 10:05 E.T., with Sunday scheduled for 4:05 E.T..
All three games will be on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
